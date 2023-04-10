Motorcycle rider, 18, dies after crash with SUV in Round Lake Beach

An 18-year-old motorcycle rider was pronounced dead following a crash with an SUV Monday afternoon in Round Lake Beach, officials said.

The teen, whose name has not yet released, was headed south on Cedar Lake Road when he crashed with a 2008 Saturn SUV at the intersection of Ferndale Drive at 2:38 p.m., according to the initial Round Lake Beach police investigation.

The motorcyclist was rushed to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was pronounced dead, Round Lake Beach Police Deputy Chief Ryan Rodriguez said in a statement Monday evening.

The driver of the SUV was checked by emergency medical technicians at the crash scene and was not injured, Rodriguez said.

The roadway remains closed. The crash is being investigated by Round Lake Beach police and members of the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.