Woman found hurt at scene of reported shooting

A woman was found injured after Elgin police arrived on the scene of a reported shooting. Police are investigating.

A woman was found with injuries at the scene of a reported shooting early Sunday morning, Elgin police said.

Police said a shooting in the 500 block South McLean Boulevard was reported around 2:08 a.m.

When officers arrived, they located the adult woman.

Police said detectives from the Major Investigations Division are investigating and said updates would be provided as they become available.

Anyone with information that might help with the investigation should call (847) 289-2600 or text a tip to 847411 and include ELGINPD in the beginning of the text along with the tip information.

One can also visit cityofelgin.org/crimetip for more information.