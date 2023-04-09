VFW post collecting donations for homeless veterans

VFW Post 9284 in Elk Grove Village will host a clothing and essentials drive to benefit Wheaton-based Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans on April 29.

Organizers will accept new items from 9 a.m. to noon at the post, 400 Devon Ave. That includes clothing (men's boxer briefs, white T-shirts, shoes, hoodies and women's underwear); household items (paper towels, toilet paper, Kleenex, garbage cans, Swiffer mops, vacuum cleaners and reusable bags); kitchen items (microwaves, coffee pots, dish sets, pots and pans, baking pans and food storage containers); cleaning supplies (laundry detergent, dryer sheets, soap and cleaning liquids) and personal items (mouthwash and razors).

For more information visit helpaveteran.org.