Vendors bring their colorful wares to Ramadan bazaar in Naperville

Over 20 vendors showed off their colorful wares during a Ramadan bazaar at the Mall of India in Naperville this weekend.

The event is one of many pre-Eid expos happening in the weeks leading up to the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Organizer Syed Sabahat Jamal said he hoped both Muslim and non-Muslim people would be drawn to the event.

"My goal is not just to promote the South Asian diaspora but to promote various cultures to come and showcase their products and work as one," he said.

Clothing, jewelry and other Eid-related merchandise were available to shoppers ahead of the Eid al-Fitr celebration on April 21.

The event will be held again next weekend at the mall, located at 776 Route 59, as well as on April 20.