Two bodies found near O'Hare Saturday
Updated 4/9/2023 11:56 AM
Chicago police are investigating two deaths near O'Hare International Airport Saturday.
The victims were discovered at separate times in two separate locations.
Police said an unidentified woman was found unresponsive on a CTA rail car at about 3:12 a.m. in the 1000 block of W. O'Hare Drive. The woman was taken to Resurrection Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Then at 12:30 p.m., a 36-year-old man was found unresponsive in the 0-100 block of W. O'Hare Drive. He also was taken to Resurrection Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
