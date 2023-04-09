Naperville Park District implementing employee referral program

The Naperville Park District is implementing an employee referral program to spur job applications for summer positions.

Anyone referring an applicant who is hired by the District will receive a $100 park district e-voucher, which can be used for program registration, memberships or rental fees.

The applicant must include the referrer's name and phone number on the job application. The park district then will place the e-voucher credit on the referrer's account after the applicant has begun working. To be eligible for an e-voucher, the completed job application must be received by May 1.

To view available positions and apply online, visit www.napervilleparks.org/employment.