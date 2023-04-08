Two suspects identified after attempted robbery at Grayslake ice cream stand

Two suspects have been identified but not yet charged after two employees of a Grayslake ice cream stand were attacked during an attempted robbery, police said.

The two female employees had just closed up shop for the night around 11:20 p.m. at The Freeze, 131 Hawley St., and were sitting in their cars, about to leave when the two male suspects approached them and demanded money, according to Grayslake police.

Authorities said one of the suspects struck one of the employees in the face through the open window of her vehicle, leaving her injured.

Officers were able to apprehend one suspect who fled on foot, and later identified the second suspect through their investigation.

Police said late Friday they plan to discuss the case with the Lake County state's attorney's office this upcoming week for prosecutors to determine possible charges.

"These two employees are like extended family to us and it pains me that this happened," the owner of The Freeze wrote on Facebook. "I have spent the last few days processing the event as well as what we need to do to create a safer environment. You might notice some changes but know that I as a small-business owner in my hometown that I raise my three children in am devastated but will continue to strive to create the best customer and employee environment that we can."

A GoFundMe page set up Friday to raise money to help with medical bills and additional security tallied more than 150 donations totaling $6,860 as of Saturday.