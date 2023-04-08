Man injured in shooting late Friday in Elgin, police say
Updated 4/8/2023 2:15 PM
A man was injured in a shooting late Friday in Elgin, police said Saturday.
Authorities said the gunfire happened on the 600 block of Villa Street. Officers learned of the incident after first responding to a hospital for a reported shooting victim at 10:29 p.m., according to a police report.
The man had injuries described as nonlife threatening.
Police said the shooting was isolated and there is no threat to the community.
Detectives from the police department's major investigations division continued investigating the case Saturday.
