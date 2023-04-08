Driver charged with leading Carol Stream police on chase, DUI, crashing into hydrant

Bond was set at $70,000 Saturday for a Carol Stream man charged with leading police on a high-speed chase Friday night.

Tyler Goorley, 36, of the 100 block of Quail Run Court, was charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, and one count of driving with a suspended or revoked license -- all of which are felonies. He also was charged with misdemeanors including driving under the influence, transportation or possession of open alcohol by a driver, and other petty driving offenses.

During a hearing Saturday morning, Judge Kenton Skarin set bond at $70,000, of which Goorley would need to post 10% to be released.

Prosecutors said just before 7 p.m. Friday, a Carol Stream police officer tried to pull over Goorley for not wearing a seat belt as he drove west on North Avenue.

When the officer activated his squad car's emergency lights and sirens, Goorley turned onto a side street, blew through multiple stop signs, and continued fleeing -- reaching speeds of up to 58 mph in a 25 mph zone, prosecutors said.

A minute later, the vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant, and Goorley walked away before officers caught up with him and placed him under arrest, authorities said.

Police who searched his car said they found an open bottle of Modelo beer and a case of beer on the passenger floorboard.

"Motorists have got to understand, if you hear sirens and see flashing lights behind you, you must pull over," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a news release. "Fleeing from police is not an option and once apprehended you will find yourself facing additional felony charges."

Goorley is due back in court May 1 for an arraignment before Judge Ann Celine O'Hallaren Walsh.