Sister churches in Palatine, Arlington Heights re-enact Way of the Cross for Good Friday

An annual Good Friday tradition, Via Crucis -- or Way of the Cross -- took place Friday afternoon in the form of a public procession from St. Thomas Villanova Church in Palatine to Misión San Juan Diego in Arlington Heights.

The religious event, common first in Mexico and now the United States, is a re-enactment of Jesus Christ's final hours from his trial to his crucifixion and death.

The observance marks the beginning of the holiest days on the Christian calendar, culminating with Easter Sunday.

The procession paused for Scripture readings and prayers at each of the Stations of the Cross.

The route runs a little more than half a mile eastbound along Anderson Drive and underneath Route 53 before turning north onto Wilke Road in Arlington Heights.