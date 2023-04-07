Retired Antioch police sergeant remembered for being a 'resource and a mentor'

The first woman to be promoted to the rank of sergeant in Antioch Police Department history has died, the APD announced in a Facebook post Friday.

Sgt. Dawn Geraty began her 23-year career on July 12, 1993, as a patrol officer, eventually moving through the ranks as a field training officer, evidence technician, juvenile officer, traffic crash investigator and detective, according to the post.

Geraty served the community until her retirement in October 2016

"Sergeant Geraty was both a resource and a mentor for me and many of our officers during her distinguished career," Antioch Police Chief Geoffrey Guttschow said in the post. "Her affable personality and willingness to share the lessons she learned during her career with younger police officers were among the many traits that left a lasting impression on the department."

Visitation is scheduled for 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at Simkins Funeral Home, 6251 Dempster, Morton Grove, and a memorial service begins at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 13, at Simkins.