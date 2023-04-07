One person taken to hospital after condo fire on Elgin's east side

One person was taken to the hospital Friday after a fire at a condominium building on Elgin's east side.

The Elgin Fire Department said in a news release that firefighters responded to a call just before 8:30 a.m. on the 700 block of Terrace Court.

When crews arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from rear windows on the first floor of the two-story, 18-unit building.

Two occupants and their pets were rescued by firefighters using a ground ladder to the second-floor apartment adjacent to the fire. One person was taken to the hospital because of smoke inhalation. No firefighters were hurt.

The fire was put out within 10 minutes, with fire damage being contained to two units. Three other units have smoke and water damage.

Initial estimates put the damage at $400,000. Four units are uninhabitable until repairs can be completed.

Investigator's preliminary indications are that the cause of the fire is accidental.