Looking to make the Top 24: Algonquin woman competes Sunday in 'American Idol' episode

Two weeks after getting a standing ovation from Luke Bryan, singer Kaeyra will be in front of the "American Idol" judges competing for a spot in the Top 24 and a chance to make it to the live voting rounds.

The 21-year-old Algonquin native survived Hollywood week with her performance of Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun" and through the "Duets" show where she and fellow Idol contestant Samuel Harness sang Bruno Mars' "Talking to the Moon" together.

Though the duo was not featured in the "Duets" episode earlier this week, Kaeyra posted a video of her and Harness singing together on her Instagram account.

Fans can catch Kaeyra on Sunday's "Showstoppers" episode at 7 p.m., where she'll do a cover of Bishop Briggs' "River." It will be her first time performing with a live band on Idol.

Born Caroline Baran, Kaeyra grew up in Algonquin and is a Huntley High School alum. She now lives in Los Angeles, but Kaeyra was back in the Chicago suburbs to watch her March 26 audition episode with her family. Her mother has been with her for the taping of the prerecorded "American Idol" episodes.

"She's a big part of my story," Kaeyra said, noting she was always at her mother's music school when she was younger. "It's just a much a dream for her. She's been my biggest supporter. I definitely want to live this experience with her."

Though nerve-wracking, she said the "American Idol" experience has been inspiring, adding the judges and contestants have all been supportive.

"My confidence has grown a lot just being on the show," she said. "I feel like I've already learned a lot about myself just being on this show, and hopefully, I can continue my journey."

Since she first appeared in this season of "American Idol," Kaeyra says she has received a lot of support from fans.

"You get so nervous going into something like this wondering if people will like it or not," she said. "I've gotten so many amazing messages. It means so much to me."

Though she's before a national audience, she hasn't forgotten where she got her start and hopes to make Illinois proud.

"That's where I started ... the first stage I was on," she said.