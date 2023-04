Kane County property transfers for Feb. 14 to March 6, 2023

Aurora

$475,000; 1248 Star Grass Lane, Aurora; Sold on March 2, 2023, by Vicky L Oakley to Tomas D Aviles

$475,000; 1248 Star Grass Lane, Aurora; Sold on March 2, 2023, by Andresen Trust to Vicky L Oakley

$409,000; 854 Finley Drive, Aurora; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Mi Homes Of Chicago LLC to Fareeha Mahmood

$392,500; 4516 Chelsea Manor Circle, Aurora; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Mi Homes Of Chicago LLC to Gisselle Corral

$365,000; 543 Hammond Ave., Aurora; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Sheryl L Fulmer to Charles Carn

$355,000; 270 Meadow Lakes Blvd, Aurora; Sold on March 6, 2023, by David G Barber to Vaibhav Singh

$340,000; 3000 Savannah Drive, Aurora; Sold on March 2, 2023, by Christie L Sawyer to Andrew Dunbar

$329,000; 1980 Stephen St., Aurora; Sold on March 2, 2023, by Marc A Kohler to Eduardo Escobar Estrada

$315,000; 1565 Brook Lane, Aurora; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Timothy S Nielsen to Andrew L Albrecht

$293,000; 1001 Times Square Drive, Aurora; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Eleven Thirty Three LLC

$287,500; 2875 Evergreen Lane, Aurora; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Guadalupe Algaba De Poulsen to Thomas Jencks

$240,000; 3130 Winchester Ct E, Aurora; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Sfr Borrower 2021-2 LLC to Michael Finley

$225,500; 1070 Woodview Court, Aurora; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Vithalani Inc to David A Golubok

$65,000; 106 W Indian Trail, Aurora; Sold on March 2, 2023, by Waidley Post No 468 to Norma Montes

$61,000; 3030 Anton Drive, Aurora; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Dylan T Adams to Dylan T Adams

Batavia

$398,000; 1675 Bentz Way, Batavia; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Sambit Sahoo

$371,500; 1671 Bentz Way, Batavia; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Cody Snodgress

$275,000; 1019 S Jackson St., Batavia; Sold on March 2, 2023, by Michael T Rowan to Christopher Lee Barrales Saylor

Carpentersville

$275,000; 147 Pecos Circle, Carpentersville; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Jose S Rivera to Sendy A Gallegos

$178,000; 34 Cardinal Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on March 2, 2023, by Surilem Facio to Alyssa Noravong

$112,000; 1905 Silverstone Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on March 2, 2023, by Kane County Sheriff to Magna Homes LLC

Elgin

$655,000; 11N575 Hunter Trail, Elgin; Sold on March 2, 2023, by Jacek Gusciora to Brad Robert Duffy

$555,000; 195 Trumpet Vine Circle, Elgin; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Abhijeet Singh

$530,000; 171 Trumpet Vine Circle, Elgin; Sold on March 2, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Nadiya Naeem

$515,000; 3623 Edelweiss Road, Elgin; Sold on March 2, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Shawnta Dut

$495,000; 1823 Coralito Lane, Elgin; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Zhandos Sarbassov

$493,000; 201 Trumpet Vine Circle, Elgin; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Prasanth Suraneni

$470,000; 203 Trumpet Vine Circle, Elgin; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Milind S Patil

$435,000; 738 Kentshire Circle, Elgin; Sold on March 2, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Joshua Thomas Parra

$412,000; 3724 Reddington Circle, Elgin; Sold on March 2, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Rishi Sharma

$390,000; 806 Bradbury Lane, Elgin; Sold on March 2, 2023, by Nvr Inc to John Bartl Jr

$285,000; 10N850 Rippburger Road, Elgin; Sold on March 2, 2023, by Ronald B Straub to Victor Rubio Flores

$260,000; 267 S Aldine St., Elgin; Sold on March 2, 2023, by Ramon Loza to Emily Leon

$242,000; 378 North St., Elgin; Sold on March 2, 2023, by Yumi Medina Gavilan to Guadalupe De La Rosa

$197,500; 1052 Woodhill Court, Elgin; Sold on Feb. 15, 2023, by Anton Hirsch to Donald Larsen

$194,000; 1012 Lincolnshire Ct Unit B, Elgin; Sold on Feb. 15, 2023, by Us Bank Trust Na Trustee to Diana B Szczepanek

$170,000; 936 Iroquois Drive, Elgin; Sold on Feb. 14, 2023, by Kathryn C Lehman to Marshun Hill

Geneva

$500,000; 646 Shepherd Lane, Geneva; Sold on March 2, 2023, by Ronald J Fogel to Keith Eichensehr

$430,000; 0N493 Armstrong Lane, Geneva; Sold on March 2, 2023, by Christopher R Elliott to John B Orourke II

$339,000; 2688 Lorraine Circle, Geneva; Sold on March 2, 2023, by William Hoffmann to Thomas Sokolinski

$232,500; 2262 Rockefeller Drive, Geneva; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Us Bank Trust Na Trustee to Michael Moyer

$60,500; 821 Elm Ave., Geneva; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Kelvin Limbrick to Kelvin Limbrick

Gilberts

$500,000; 276 Town Center Blvd, Gilberts; Sold on March 2, 2023, by Patrick M Brogan to Cincerlyn Lewis

Hampshire

$440,000; 1189 Sunup Point, Hampshire; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Vilma Alvarez

$395,000; 1261 Sunup Point, Hampshire; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Margaret Anderson

Huntley

$235,000; 12258 White Tail Lane, Huntley; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Tina Thornrose to Diana Kay Doyle

Montgomery

$357,000; 2960 Aberdeen Drive, Montgomery; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Arne K Gabrielsen to Raymond Hookfin

$330,000; 3277 Marbill Farm Road, Montgomery; Sold on March 2, 2023, by Alex Shubs Jr to Adam M Jacobs

North Aurora

$192,000; 109 Lilac Ln Unit 109, North Aurora; Sold on March 2, 2023, by Reenie L Emmel to Steven Zanko

Pingree Grove

$380,000; 1900 Beachview Road, Pingree Grove; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Sandra Eshelman to Natalia Lopez Zavala

$375,000; 1571 Middleton Road, Pingree Grove; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Nathan L Lahey to Jigar R Shah

$366,500; 1225 Heritage Court, Pingree Grove; Sold on March 1, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Ernest Gross

$245,000; 1270 Derry Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on March 2, 2023, by Phethsamai V Sanameesai to George Martinez

South Elgin

$515,000; 363 S Pointe Ave., South Elgin; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Shahbaz Shiekh

$351,000; 1059 Alluvial Way, South Elgin; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Pratik Kanu Patel

$320,000; 1062 Alluvial Way, South Elgin; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Julia C Shade

$87,500; 373 W Middle St., South Elgin; Sold on March 2, 2023, by Barbara J Gifford to Janine Martin

St. Charles

$650,000; 40W236 Fox Mill Blvd, St. Charles; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Michael R Hartley to Michael Winters

$570,000; 3303 Greenwood Lane, St. Charles; Sold on March 2, 2023, by Raymond E Hauser to Meredith Lynn Klug

$500,000; 5N261 Paddock Lane, St. Charles; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Arcangelo Damore to Darin Mora

$403,500; 201 Sunbury Drive, St. Charles; Sold on March 2, 2023, by Steve T Chang to Mohammad J Athar

$349,000; 915 S 2nd St., St. Charles; Sold on March 2, 2023, by Robert Brandt to Timothy M Moseley

$305,000; 1620 Lucylle Ave., St. Charles; Sold on March 2, 2023, by Francys M Ramirez to Zachary Walter Gring

$295,000; 728 Stuarts Dr Unit 728, St. Charles; Sold on March 2, 2023, by First American Bank Trustee to Rogelio Pablo Perez

$255,000; 843 Stuarts Drive, St. Charles; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Starck Trust to Margaret Dunlea

$250,000; 1579 Independence Ave., St. Charles; Sold on March 2, 2023, by Cynthia A Gordon to Megan M Solner

$225,000; 5N442 Red Bud Court, St. Charles; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Erin A Kelsey to Barbara A Wilson

$140,000; 3450 Stern Ave Unit 109, St. Charles; Sold on March 2, 2023, by Ursula Neises to Favilla Family Investments Il

Sugar Grove

$650,000; 1012 Pembridge Place, Sugar Grove; Sold on March 2, 2023, by Richard F Arnold to Reza Kierem

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.