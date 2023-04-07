Former Sugar Grove village president likely to return to public service as trustee

Former Sugar Grove Village President Sean Michels could soon return to public service as a member of the village's board of trustees.

"I'm looking forward to [joining the village board]," Michels said. "I've been involved for nearly 25 years. So being involved again is exciting to me. It's a good opportunity and good that the residents have confidence in me. My building experience is important for any new development that comes in. And by having a number of different board members, you have a diverse way of looking at things."

Michels, who has 1,020 votes, will likely win a seat on the board, along with incumbents Heidi Lendi, who go 1,211 votes, and Matthew Bonnie, who has 981 votes.

Currently in fourth place for the three seats is Tony Speciale, who has 945 votes.

Election results won't be official until all mail-in ballots are counted and votes are canvassed, which happens two weeks after Election Day.

"I am very grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of Sugar Grove for another four years," Lendi said. "The incredible voter turnout shows how important the future of Sugar Grove is to everyone. I am humbled that the residents want me to be a part of that."

She said she's thrilled with what's happening in Sugar Grove.

"We are at a very exciting time for our village," she said. "I believe that, with our new economic development department, we will be successful in bringing the business and amenities that the residents want in the community."