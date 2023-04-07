Cook County property transfers for Feb. 14 to March 7, 2023

Arlington Heights

$650,000; 2760 E Country Lake Road, Arlington Heights; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by Benson Trust to Patrick T Wise

$620,000; 1623 S Ridge Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on Feb. 15, 2023, by Steven F Krause to Jin Sol Oh

$525,000; 711 W Nichols Road, Arlington Heights; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by Marder Trust to Sunil Yashwant Khairnar

$370,000; 1623 W Bray Court, Arlington Heights; Sold on Feb. 14, 2023, by Jack Forsythe to Symbat Arstabekova

$325,000; 116 N Peartree Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on Feb. 15, 2023, by Neuschaefer Trust to Timothy Zack

$322,000; 115 E Berkley Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on Feb. 16, 2023, by Bernard L Hammer to Mike Beniamin Fedorca

$157,500; 8 S Derbyshire Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on Feb. 15, 2023, by Dushane Trust to Lisa Anne Dushane

$142,000; 2218 S Goebbert Rd Unit 293, Arlington Heights; Sold on Feb. 16, 2023, by Tom Szuster to Marcin Szuster

$141,000; 1625 N Windsor Dr Unit 101, Arlington Heights; Sold on Feb. 16, 2023, by Ched Pagtakhan to Jason Wake

Bartlett

$465,000; 1168 Foxboro Lane, Bartlett; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Thomas C Duensing to Amparo Elizabeth Lucero Quintero

$410,000; 760 Orchid Lane, Bartlett; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Joseph Badalamenti to Jessica Renello

$191,000; 369 Wilmington Dr Unit A2, Bartlett; Sold on Feb. 14, 2023, by Shane Crawford to Kent Ralston

Buffalo Grove

$365,000; 7 Knight Hill Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Luis F Rodriguez to William Stoecker

$360,000; 1088 Mill Creek Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by Ramey Trust to Matthew J Ferneau

$325,000; 426 Regent Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Feb. 15, 2023, by John C Foley to Kishore Kandepu

$308,000; 61 Le Jardin Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Praveen Donepudi

$155,000; 2 Villa Verde Dr Unit 320, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Feb. 16, 2023, by Bianca Kesler to Andrei Alekseenko

$136,000; 122 Morningside Ln W, Buffalo Grove; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Cooper Trust to Circular Solutions Inc

Deer Park

$516,000; 21911 W Tori Lane, Deer Park; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Lubo Zhou to Oles Oleksiyenko

Des Plaines

$590,000; 651 Middleton Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on Feb. 16, 2023, by Nowak Joint Trust to Benjamin Torrisi

$515,000; 1645 Webster Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by Oscar Gomez to Eduardo Hower

$475,000; 500 Easy St., Des Plaines; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by John J Smith to Peter Vadopalas

$410,000; 380 W Millers Road, Des Plaines; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by Sam Gorail to Henry Hai Vo

$391,000; 1451 Webster Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on Feb. 15, 2023, by Isanell Elyz Vidale to Thomas Van

$350,000; 717 Madelyn Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on Feb. 14, 2023, by Koshy K Mathai to Ehimare B Madojemu

$350,000; 2415 E Ballard Road, Des Plaines; Sold on Feb. 16, 2023, by Koziol Properties Inc to Dorota Bartosiak

$311,000; 1276 S 6th Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Feb. 15, 2023, by Cathy Meyer to Susan Sieck

$302,000; 1106 S River Road, Des Plaines; Sold on Feb. 15, 2023, by Bogumila Jusko to Graham Braun

$300,000; 366 Elk Blvd, Des Plaines; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by Karl V Schoch to Lincoln Anderson

$295,000; 1670 Mill St Unit 505, Des Plaines; Sold on Feb. 14, 2023, by Jill A Jacob to Jacqueline K Malacha

$252,000; 504 Country Ln Unit 504, Des Plaines; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Xian Zhang

$230,000; 555 Graceland Ave Unit 302, Des Plaines; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by Maya K Bainbridge to Megan Paxtor

$200,000; 1380 Oakwood Ave Unit 304, Des Plaines; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by Devon Bank Trustee to Viktor Nachev

$174,000; 9381 Bay Colony Dr Unit 3N, Des Plaines; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by Wioleta S Wencel to James Ganshirt

$150,000; 9345 Hamilton Ct Unit D, Des Plaines; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by David Velleux to Shana Johnson

$135,000; 8864 Northshore Dr Unit 1A, Des Plaines; Sold on Feb. 15, 2023, by Stillwater Usa LLC to Joshua M Devitt

$125,000; 8936 N Parkside Ave Unit 114, Des Plaines; Sold on Feb. 16, 2023, by Goran Stosovic to Marija Miljojkovic

$120,500; 9561 Dee Rd Unit 204D, Des Plaines; Sold on Feb. 16, 2023, by E Victor Novak to LJM Rjm LLC

$94,000; 1243 Brown St Unit 1L, Des Plaines; Sold on Feb. 15, 2023, by Frances C Marada to Emil Bilgazyev

$70,500; 9575 Terrace Pl Unit 1H, Des Plaines; Sold on Feb. 16, 2023, by Us Bank Trust Na Trustee to Ireneusz Chmur

Elk Grove Village

$681,000; 1033 Dakota Drive, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Feb. 16, 2023, by Emerald Inc to Quaneedria Logan

$358,000; 570 Rutgers Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Feb. 16, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to Vesole Real Estate II LLC

$300,000; 328 Dorchester Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Feb. 15, 2023, by Christina Voltaire to Madlynn M Clauson

$290,000; 1487 Circle Court, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Feb. 15, 2023, by Presti Trust to Jeffrey A Horler

$280,000; 943 Grissom Trail, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by Eugene J Giannola Jr to Lukens A Haas

$275,000; 1486 Circle Ct Unit 1486, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Feb. 15, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Ranjay Singh

$100,000; 898 Wellington Ave Unit 316, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Feb. 15, 2023, by Thomas V Schiro to LJI Properties LLC

Hanover Park

$300,000; 5324 Cinema Dr E, Hanover Park; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Jozef Glowa to Tomasz Jacek Chwalek

$280,000; 7826 Kensington Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on Feb. 16, 2023, by Frank Priami to Rasim Ogresevic

$250,000; 1763 Goddard Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Growth Property Acquisitions L to Michael A Chrastka

Hoffman Estates

$590,000; 5070 Thornbark Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Feb. 16, 2023, by Dingran Wang to Brent Ostoich

$565,000; 2049 Cheshire Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Feb. 15, 2023, by Michael Gauthier to Daniel M Saban

$430,000; 1675 Kingsdale Road, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Feb. 15, 2023, by Teodora Todorova to Sunakshi Zutshi

$379,000; 4280 Dixon Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Feb. 16, 2023, by Cohen Trust to Jerome Carrera

$286,000; 1530 Newcastle Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Feb. 15, 2023, by Richard J Vodicka to Ilhomjon Tursunov

$195,000; 580 Amherst Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by Chae Smith to Grandview Capital LLC

$155,000; 1734 Sessions Walk, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Feb. 14, 2023, by Chi Chun A Chang to Andrew Nazar

$147,000; 1743 Sussex Walk Unit E, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Feb. 15, 2023, by Jeffrey Prodehl Jr to Gracie Durban

$115,000; 670 Hill Dr Unit 312, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Feb. 15, 2023, by Olger Garcia to Melissa Ann Nava

Mount Prospect

$505,000; 2101 W Haven St., Mount Prospect; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by Dennis R Hegarty to John Tate

Palatine

$770,000; 1331 W Windhill Drive, Palatine; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by Bijoy Abraham to Chunbin Chen

$740,000; 1036 W Hunting Drive, Palatine; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by Timothy D Reidy to Derek D Stienstra

$508,000; 270 N Smith St., Palatine; Sold on Feb. 14, 2023, by Marl Cedro to Andrew Cockroft

$420,000; 32 E Moseley Road, Palatine; Sold on Feb. 16, 2023, by Garbis Garo Kurtjian to Bryan Venegoni

$399,000; 146 S Belle Ave., Palatine; Sold on Feb. 16, 2023, by Muecke Trust to Genevieve Levin

$385,000; 249 N Oak St., Palatine; Sold on Feb. 15, 2023, by Impact Capital LLC to Vincent Charles Jaron

$372,500; 137 S Elizabeth Ave., Palatine; Sold on Feb. 14, 2023, by Ilene S Seligmann to Mario Saul Cortez

$330,000; 605 N Rohlwing Road, Palatine; Sold on Feb. 16, 2023, by Eileen Tapp to Georg Thut

$290,000; 109 N Linden Ave., Palatine; Sold on Feb. 16, 2023, by Karen R Aprile to William H Koch

$285,000; 872 S Insignia Court, Palatine; Sold on Feb. 15, 2023, by Xuewen Zhang to Gary K Artinian

$202,000; 2141 N Heather Ln Unit 40B, Palatine; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by Piel Trust to Sandra Rodriguez Martinez

$160,000; 1243 E Baldwin Ln Unit 403, Palatine; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by Laurra Koster to Vedat Ellidokuzoglu

$155,500; 912 S Plum Grove Rd Unit 121, Palatine; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by Michael R Swartz to Deepanshi Goel

$78,500; 140 W Wood St Unit 213, Palatine; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by Marilyn Barrera to P Mishev LLC

Prospect Heights

$380,500; 710 Glendale Drive, Prospect Heights; Sold on Feb. 16, 2023, by Us Bank Na Trustee to Jessica B Thompson

$315,000; 635 Concord Way, Prospect Heights; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by Iroquois Holdings LLC to Tommaso Pino

$259,500; 508 Loch Lomond Ln Unit B, Prospect Heights; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by Megan Pastor to Chang Bum Lee

Rolling Meadows

$310,000; 3602 Owl Drive, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Feb. 14, 2023, by Nabil Ali to James J Hackett

$302,000; 2488 Smith St., Rolling Meadows; Sold on Feb. 14, 2023, by Saleem Mohammed to Nurzat Dzhanagulov

$258,000; 3100 Town Square Dr Unit 100, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Feb. 16, 2023, by Nicholas Fricano to Rachel Moline

$230,000; 2506 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Feb. 15, 2023, by Debra D Johann to Maria Recendez

$117,000; 5550 Astor Ln Unit 111, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by Serena R Dizonno to Zijing Wang

Roselle

$335,000; 23 Claria Drive, Roselle; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Edward Spinner to Michael Issac Lemmo

$290,000; 1185 Darby Lane, Roselle; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Saleem Mohammed to Cristal E Castel Tovar

$190,000; 820 Lake St Unit 206, Roselle; Sold on March 1, 2023, by 820 Lake St LLC to 820 Lake Unit 206 LLC

Schaumburg

$455,000; 893 Asbury Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Feb. 15, 2023, by Abhishek M Pednekar to Tia K Felice

$448,000; 55 N Walnut Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by Treblum Solutions Group Inc to Sharon Lynn Pierce

$395,000; 610 John Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Feb. 16, 2023, by Kimberly Mack to Brian Nielsen

$285,000; 542 Stone Gate Circle, Schaumburg; Sold on Feb. 16, 2023, by Sharon Pierce to Mohamed Mousa Koli

$260,000; 745 Ebbtide Point, Schaumburg; Sold on Feb. 16, 2023, by Nb Real Estate LLC to Dilnoza Babamuratova

$260,000; 1782 Nature Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Feb. 15, 2023, by High Hillcrest LLC to Yurii Khimchak

$235,500; 44 Amber Ct Unit Z2, Schaumburg; Sold on Feb. 15, 2023, by Guarino Trust to Gregory A Johnsen Jr

$200,000; 1451 Seven Pines Rd Unit C1, Schaumburg; Sold on Feb. 16, 2023, by Alberto Gonzalez to Ashley Padgett

$153,500; 318 Clearwater Ln Unit 36B, Schaumburg; Sold on Feb. 14, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to RF3 LLC

Streamwood

$292,500; 816 Larsen Ave., Streamwood; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by Vrg Real Estate Inc to Melissa Palacios

$275,000; 1114 Tuscany Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Feb. 14, 2023, by Michael M Taruc to Thomas Pohl

$245,000; 1018 S Park Blvd, Streamwood; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by Janice Lescher to Valentin Camargo

$230,000; 545 East Ave., Streamwood; Sold on Feb. 15, 2023, by Krzyszlof Burdek to Mayra J Ramos

$214,000; 7 Hoover Ct Unit B, Streamwood; Sold on Feb. 16, 2023, by William Darzins to Kayla Davila

$153,000; 93 N Victoria Ln Unit C, Streamwood; Sold on Feb. 16, 2023, by Nijole Karnauchova to Tina Hoang

$149,000; 139 N Park Blvd Unit B, Streamwood; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by Abdul Ahmad to Javier Carrillo

Wheeling

$383,000; 249 Wille Ave., Wheeling; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by Namrata Jeshang to Jaymhond Calanoc

$370,000; 57 S Wolf Road, Wheeling; Sold on Feb. 15, 2023, by Josephine Basillio Gualberto to Jose L Barraza

$298,000; 187 Lucerne Ct Unit 307B, Wheeling; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by Lizabeth Schatten to Jose Roberto Lizano

$255,000; 155 E Dennis Road, Wheeling; Sold on Feb. 16, 2023, by Bloethner Trust to Leonardo Quintana

$163,000; 647 Gray Ct Unit 7-C, Wheeling; Sold on Feb. 14, 2023, by Muhammad Saleem to Anna D Balabanova Hristova

$120,000; 813 Valley Stream Dr Unit A, Wheeling; Sold on Feb. 16, 2023, by Esther Velasco to Jose Cuevas

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.