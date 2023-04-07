College student poised to join Kaneland school board after leading write-in vote tally

A 19-year-old college student will likely join the Kaneland school board, along with two other newcomers.

According to unofficial election results from the April 4 consolidated election, write-in candidate Edmund Koch has 283 votes. The other two write-in candidates, Meg Junk and Pedro Rivas, have 242 votes and 135 votes, respectively.

"I'm very thankful for the huge turnout for a write-in candidate," Koch said. "I'm proud that people can elect someone as young as I am with little past experience but with some new ideas and different perspectives since I've been in school so recently."

There were four seats up for election. Koch will likely join fellow newcomers Aaron McCauley, with 2,929 votes, and Ryan Joseph Kleisner, with 2,727 votes and incumbent Bob Mankivsky, with 2,857 votes, on the school board.

"I have lived here my entire life," Koch said, "and will reflect the community's values while using technology and other new education tools to the best use that I can."