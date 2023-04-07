Buffalo Grove Park District elevates Strojinc to executive director

The Buffalo Grove Park District will have a new executive director May 27. The park board selected Deputy Director Erika Strojinc to fill the post of retiring Executive Director Ryan Risinger.

Strojinc first joined the district as the Clubhouse assistant director in December 2005 and was promoted to recreation supervisor in May 2008. She was promoted to superintendent of recreation in May 2014, director of recreation and facilities in December 2020, and deputy director in August 2022.