Batavia garbage contract bidders aren't budging on dropping pay-by-sticker program

None of the three companies that bid for a contract to pick up Batavia residents' garbage are willing to offer a volume-based option, such as pay-per-tip or stickers.

That is according to a memo to aldermen, who will discuss the matter Tuesday night at a committee-of-the-whole meeting.

Groot, Lakeshore Recycling and Waste Management submitted proposals for five-year contracts. The current contract with Waste Management ends on June 30.

Earlier this year, aldermen asked for proposals that include pay-per-tip. Wheaton and Highland Park have such programs, where residents use toters tagged with radio frequency identification chips. The chips are read each time the toter is emptied into a truck, and the residents are billed for each tip.

Batavia's request for proposal did not ask for a sticker program, where people purchase stickers and place them on 32-gallon trash cans. But after receiving the proposals, city officials asked each company if they would be willing to consider a sticker program. All said "no." Batavia has had such a program for at least a quarter-century.

However, all are willing to collect containers of yard waste paid for by stickers.

Monthly rental rates for a 35-gallon vendor-supplied toter in the first year ranged from $20.25 for Lakeshore Recycling to $25.10 for Waste Management. Groot and Lakeshore's offers are lower than the current 35-gallon rate.

Each also included a senior citizen rate, from $14.18 by Lakeshore Recycling to ranging from $22.59 by Waste Management. Residents could also rent 65- and 95-gallon toters.

The committee meets at 7 p.m. at the Batavia Government Center, 100 N. Island Ave.

Meanwhile, Geneva put out a request for proposals on March 31 on a volume-based sticker program. Proposals are due May 1.