Two arrested on charges of trespassing at Michael Jordan's Highland Park home Tuesday

This aerial file photo shows the home of former Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan in Highland Park. An 18-year-old from Mundelein and a juvenile were arrested Tuesday on the property. Daily Herald file photo, 2002

The entrance to the home at 2700 Point Drive in Highland Park owned by Michael Jordan. An 18-year-old and a juvenile were arrested at the premises Tuesday night. Courtesy of Baird & Warner, 2013

An 18-year-old Mundelein man and a juvenile were caught trespassing late Tuesday night at Michael Jordan's 56,000-square-foot Highland Park home, police said.

Raiden K. Hagedorn, of the 300 block of Anthony Avenue, was charged with criminal trespass to residence and two counts of criminal damage to property -- all misdemeanors. He was booked by Highland Park police and released on a recognizance bond, which means he did not have to pay money to stay out of jail while his case is pending.

The juvenile was not identified by law enforcement officials and presumably is being processed in the juvenile court system.

Because a juvenile was involved, Highland Park Police Deputy Chief William Bonaguidi declined to answer any questions about the events that led to the arrest of Hagedorn and his accomplice.

Police responded to a report of criminal trespassing at the mansion Tuesday, documents show.

Lake County state's attorney's office communications specialist Sara Avalos said officials do not believe Hagedorn entered the home with the intention to steal something. She said there was just a damaged window at the home and declined to release any information on the juvenile suspect.

Hagedorn is due in court on April 20.

The former Chicago Bulls superstar's home originally was listed at $29 million in early 2012. In 2013, the home failed to sell at auction after no one offered the reserve price of $13 million for the seven-acre estate.