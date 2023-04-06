Man charged with murder in 2015 Aurora shooting

A man has been charged with first- and second-degree murder in a 2015 shooting in Aurora.

Robert T. McBride, 44, of the 2200 block of Mulberry Court in Aurora, is accused of shooting Bryce Stiff of Montgomery.

McBride was indicted on Feb. 16. The case was sealed until Wednesday.

Bail has been set at $2 million. McBride has been held in the Kendall County jail since September on unrelated charges.

Stiff died after being shot around 2:30 a.m. March 7, 2015, while he was in a vehicle in the 200 block of South LaSalle Street. He tried to drive himself to Mercy Medical Center on North Lake Street (Route 31) but crashed into a Jeep, police said at the time.

His passenger was not injured.

McBride is charged with six counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder.

McBride's next court appearance is May 31.