Incumbent Pietryla leads St. Charles City Council 4th Ward race

It appears that 4th Ward Alderperson David Pietryla is headed to a second term on the St. Charles City Council.

According to unofficial results Tuesday, Pietryla received 824 votes while his challenger, Laurel Moad, received 362 votes.

"I'm looking forward to my continued service to the residents of St. Charles," Pietryla said in a statement. "We have such an incredible community with so much positive momentum underway."

He added, "It's time to keep moving forward in a responsible, thoughtful and productive way that prioritizes our community needs."

The contest for the 2nd Ward seat is too close to call. According to unofficial results, Jayme Muenz has 470 votes to Art Lemke's 460 votes.

Lemke was on the St. Charles City Council before losing his seat to Ryan Bongard in the 2021 consolidated election. He served on the city council from 1993 to 2005 and then had been on the city council since 2013 before being defeated in 2021.

The last day for counting provisional and vote-by-mail ballots is April 18.

In the three-person race for the open 1st Ward seat on the city council, Mark Foulkes is the front-runner. According to unofficial results from Kane and DuPage counties, Foulkes received 332 votes, followed by Jessica Bridges with 205 votes and Tom Galante with 108 votes.

Foulkes, a St. Charles Unit District 303 teacher, complimented his opponents.

"The two candidates I got to run with, their interests were in the best interests of the city," he said. "And I thought they ran very good campaigns as well. When I saw those totals come in, it is very humbling that people think this much of you and that they have this much trust and faith in you."

This is his first elected office.

"I know he took a lot of pride in being a part of the city council and making St. Charles a really wonderful place for families to live," Foulkes said.