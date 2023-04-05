Vote on District 102's $49 million request remains too close to call

With most ballots counted, it isn't yet certain whether voters approved a $49 million bond issue Tuesday to fund building upgrades at schools in Buffalo Grove-based Aptakisic-Tripp Elementary District 102.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 657 votes were cast against the idea and 648 votes were in favor, according to unofficial results reported by the Lake County clerk's office.

The only ballots left to be counted are provisional and late-arriving mail-in ballots. Vote-by-mail ballots postmarked by Election Day and received over the next two weeks will be counted.

The data provided by the clerk's office might offer a ray of hope for proponents of the bond issuance. So far, 59% of vote-by-mail ballots have been in favor of the measure, unofficial results show.

Superintendent Lori Wilcox said she is disappointed the result is so close given the district's needs.

"We worked really hard to get the info out to the community," Wilcox said. "If the referendum doesn't pass, the needs will still be there."

The $49 million wound pay for safety upgrades, infrastructure replacement and new class space at Aptakisic Junior High School.

Wilcox said at Monday's school board meeting that leaders likely will discuss how they can address district needs if the current results hold.

District leaders already have committed to replacing the roof at Tripp Elementary School in the summer of 2024 with or without the bond issue, she added.

"There is a real sense of urgency on that," Wilcox said.

Wilcox said if the $49 million bond issue is approved, then the district could undertake several roof replacements and possibly would see a cost savings by bundling the projects.

If approved, the measure would cost the owner of a $375,000 home -- the median home price in District 102 -- about an additional $468 a year, according to the district.

District 102 educates about 2,500 students at an early learning center, three elementary schools and a junior high.

Kania Robinson, a communication's specialist with the Lake County clerk's office, said officials intend to have all votes certified by April 18.