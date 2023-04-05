Kaptain wins fourth term as Elgin mayor

Elgin Mayor David Kaptain held off a challenge from city council member Corey Dixon to win his fourth term in office during Tuesday's election.

With all precincts reporting in Kane and Cook counties, Kaptain finished with 5,262 votes to Dixon's 3,954. Results were delayed when the Kane County clerk's website went down around 9:45 p.m.

"I'm happy it's done," Kaptain said. "It's a long haul for everybody. And some people are happy, and some are disappointed. But I hope everybody at least got their message out."

Kaptain said his priorities for the next four years will be continuing to work on the city's lead service line issue, maintaining services for Elgin's growing population and helping the downtown prepare for challenges stemming from both more freight train traffic and upcoming bridge projects.

The 75-year-old said his fourth term would be his last.

"I've got four years left of work to do," he said. "My campaign manager is 87, and he's been with me every time, and I've respected his opinion for 20 years. He said, 'Dave, this is it.' And I agree."