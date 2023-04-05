Juvenile charged after report of gun at Highland Park High School

A juvenile has been charged with possession of a firearm in a school and disorderly conduct following a report Tuesday that a student brought a gun to Highland Park High School.

City officials said in a news release Wednesday afternoon that five individuals were taken into custody for questioning as potential witnesses but only one juvenile has been charged. A handgun was recovered off-site and the juvenile was apprehended, the release said.

The city said there was not a plot by multiple people to engage in violence at the school. City officials said there may be questions, but they are prohibited by the Juvenile Court Act from sharing certain information with public.

School officials were notified just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday that a gun had been brought into the school and called police. The high school, two elementary schools and the public library, which were being used as polling sites for Tuesday's election, were locked down.

Because of that, voting was extended until 8:35 p.m.

City officials said the quick response from city police, partner agencies and Township High School District 113 staff was made easier by prompt reporting of concerns by students.

"Highland Park High School students are to be commended for their composure under pressure and their calm, measured response to this incident, which greatly assisted law enforcement and school leadership in swiftly securing the high school campus," according to the release.

All ages in the Highland Park community have shown "tremendous resilience" since the mass shooting at the July 4 parade last year, city officials said.

Anyone in need of support can get free and confidential multilingual assistance from trained navigators at 211 Lake County, according to the release. For help, visit 211lakecounty.org, call 211 or text your ZIP code to 898211.