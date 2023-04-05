 

Johnson-backed trustee slate wins in Elk Grove Village

Christopher Placek
 
 
Updated 4/5/2023 1:49 PM

The Elk Grove Village trustee slate backed by Mayor Craig Johnson won their races Tuesday for three available seats on the board, according to unofficial results.

With all 21 precincts reporting, Kathy Jarosch, co-owner of Jarosch Bakery and an Elk Grove Village library board trustee, received 3,169 votes to win a 4-year term.

 

Tammy Miller, who Johnson appointed to fill a vacancy on the board in 2021, had 2,937 votes.

Stephen Schmidt, a four-year incumbent and former police chief, got 2,684 votes.

Monika Stajniak, the outreach program manager at social service organization Northwest Compass, received 1,192 votes.

Jarosch won't be the only newcomer to the elected panel that had been known for its streak of continuity in the Northwest suburbs. Johnson plans to appoint a replacement to finish the term of longtime Trustee Pat Feichter, who stepped down last month upon his retirement to Florida.

