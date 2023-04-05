'Glad to be back': Meier returning to Mundelein village board after 2-year absence

For the third time in her political career, Robin Meier is a trustee-elect in Mundelein.

"(I'm) glad to be back," said Meier, who placed third in the race for three seats on the village board Tuesday. "I really appreciate everybody that voted for me."

Meier joined incumbents Kara Lambert and Eric Schwenk in the winner's circle Tuesday night. Lambert and Schwenk each won second terms, having joined the panel together in 2019.

The Meier, Lambert and Schwenk victories meant Trustee Kerston Russell is off the board after two terms. Russell placed fourth, unofficial results showed, and challenger Ramesh Sharma placed fifth.

Meier was a trustee from 2008 to 2015 and again from 2017 to 2021. She ran for mayor in 2021 and lost a four-way race to incumbent Steve Lentz.

Lentz defeated Meier and Wally Frasier to win the mayor's chair in 2013.

Exchanges between Lentz and Meier on the board dais during the 2021 campaign season occasionally were acrimonious. But Meier insisted it never was personal.

"He and I may ... go head to head, but then we may sit down and have a cup of coffee," said Meier, who's retired after a career at AT&T. "It's always been very respectful."

In fact, Lentz called to congratulate Meier on her victory Tuesday night.

"That was really nice of him," Meier said.

Lentz, who first served on the board with Meier in 2009, said they've agreed on many more issues than not.

"Things are going very well in our village right now and I look forward to working with her," Lentz said Wednesday.

Meier publicly congratulated Lambert and Schwenk on their wins in a Facebook post. Meier got warm wishes from her supporters on social media, too.

If tradition holds, Meier, Lambert and Schwenk will be sworn in and begin their 4-year terms during the board's first meeting in May, which is set for May 8.

Meier said she plans to meet with Village Administrator Eric Guenther first to get caught up on key issues facing the board.

As for Russell, he said he is grateful to residents for allowing him to serve on the board for eight years.

"I know that the new board will do what is in the best interest of (the) community and continue to support the projects that have been started," Russell said. "I am looking forward to the next challenge in my life."