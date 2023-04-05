East Maine District 63 board to adopt hate speech procedures

The East Maine School District 63 board on Thursday is set to approve procedures for dealing with hate speech and discrimination.

The protocols follow the board's approval in January of a formal equity, diversity and inclusion statement that embraced people of different identities and abilities.

The proposed policy defines hate speech, identifies some common defenses of hate speech and specifies the district's responses to allegations. Responses would include ensuring the safety of those affected, quickly denouncing the act, investigating the matter and responding in a way that supports everyone affected.

Possible disciplinary actions will follow existing policies regarding student conduct, bullying and harassment, documents indicate.

The proposed policy was based on procedures in place in Maine Township High School District 207 and other districts, a spokeswoman said.

Thursday's meeting is set for 7 p.m. at the district's Educational Service Center, 10150 Dee Road, Des Plaines.