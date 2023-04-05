Chicago police send large response to downtown Trump Tower
Updated 4/5/2023 3:05 PM
Chicago Police said SWAT officers responded Wednesday to a domestic incident at the Trump International Hotel and Tower, located in the city's central Loop near the Chicago River.
The large police presence outside the condo-hotel quickly drew attention from workers and tourists in the busy area.
"At this time, we believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public," Chicago Police media representatives said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.
