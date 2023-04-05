 

Chicago mayor-elect has long to-do list

  • Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson celebrates with his family and supporters Tuesday night after defeating Paul Vallas in the runoff election.

    Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson celebrates with his family and supporters Tuesday night after defeating Paul Vallas in the runoff election. Associated Press

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Updated 4/5/2023 7:01 PM

After an exhausting mayoral campaign and a five-week sprint to the runoff finish, Chicago's mayor-elect would probably like to catch up on sleep and take a long vacation.

But the challenges confronting Brandon Johnson, who will soon become the city's 57th mayor, are so daunting, a long weekend might have to suffice.

 

From assembling a personal staff and cabinet and choosing a new police superintendent from three finalists chosen by a civilian oversight agency to speeding up police hiring and devising a plan to stop the traditional summer surge of violent crime, the new mayor has his work cut out for him.

