Chicago mayor-elect has long to-do list
Updated 4/5/2023 7:01 PM
After an exhausting mayoral campaign and a five-week sprint to the runoff finish, Chicago's mayor-elect would probably like to catch up on sleep and take a long vacation.
But the challenges confronting Brandon Johnson, who will soon become the city's 57th mayor, are so daunting, a long weekend might have to suffice.
From assembling a personal staff and cabinet and choosing a new police superintendent from three finalists chosen by a civilian oversight agency to speeding up police hiring and devising a plan to stop the traditional summer surge of violent crime, the new mayor has his work cut out for him.
