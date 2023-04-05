Boucher holds 10-vote lead in bid to unseat Bisesi in Rolling Meadows

Jon Bisesi, left, and Stefanie Boucher were candidates for Rolling Meadows Ward 5 alderman.

In the lone Rolling Meadows City Council contest Tuesday, Stefanie Boucher was poised to unseat Ward 5 Alderman Jon Bisesi, unofficial results show.

With both precincts in the ward reporting, Boucher had 69 votes to Bisesi's 59.

All votes are unofficial until final mail-in and provisional ballots are counted.

Boucher is a project manager at Motorola Solutions and former PTA president in local schools. She was making her first run for office.

Bisesi was seeking his second term on the council after a long tenure on the plan commission.

Despite the city's mayoral election being uncontested, there will be change at the top since Mayor Joe Gallo decided not to seek reelection and current Ward 7 Alderman Lara Sanoica ran to fill the spot.

No one ran in Ward 7, so Sanoica will be tasked with appointing her replacement.