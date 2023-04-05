Batavia police investigate connected burglaries, SUV theft

Batavia police believe car burglaries and an SUV theft that occurred Tuesday in the Tanglewood subdivision are connected.

Officers responded to a report of individuals committing car burglaries on the 600 block of Brady Way at 5:43 a.m. but were not able to find any suspects, according to a news release.

Authorities then recovered a Kia sedan on the 500 block of Alberosky Way that had been reported missing by the Chicago Police Department.

Police also responded to the theft of a white Jeep SUV from a driveway on the 700 block of Lusted Lane and two car burglaries on the 2300 block of Bird Lane, all in the Tanglewood subdivision.

Video surveillance footage provided by residents is being used in the investigation. Authorities believe the thieves arrived in the Tanglewood subdivision via a white SUV, a black SUV and the stolen Kia.

Anyone with information about the crimes should call police at (630) 454-2500.