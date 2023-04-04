Woman critically injured after crash sends vehicle into Aurora pond

Three people were hurt, one critically, following a two-vehicle crash Monday night on the city's far north side sent one vehicle into a nearby pond.

Authorities said they were called to the crash scene on Bilter Road, just west of DuPage Parkway just after 7 p.m.

Callers notified emergency personnel that one vehicle was submerged in a nearby pond.

Aurora police said the driver of the submerged vehicle was a 23-year-old Aurora man who was able to free himself and swim to shore. His passenger, a 24-year-old West Chicago woman was stuck in the vehicle.

Initially, four police officers entered the water and attempted to rescue the woman but were unsuccessful.

The Aurora Fire Department's Water Rescue Team arrived on scene and were able to remove the woman from the vehicle. She was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver was transported to a hospital and treated for his injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 45-year-old Aurora man, was also transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries sustained when his vehicle careened into a tree on the north side of Bilter Road following the crash.

The four officers who attempted to rescue the woman were all treated and released after being evaluated at a nearby hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No citations have been issued.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to call the Aurora Police Department's traffic division at (630) 256-5330.