Voting disrupted at three Lake County polling sites after school lockdown order

Voting was disrupted at three Lake County polling places after reports of "heavy police presence" at Highland Park High School caused lockdowns of two nearby elementary schools and a library.

Lake County Clerk Anthony Vega said the lockdowns at Braeside Elementary, Red Oak Elementary and the Highland Park Public Library were ordered just before 11 a.m.

The lockdowns prevented voters from entering and "halted all voter services at these locations," Vega said.

When the lockdowns are lifted, additional time will be added at each polling site for voters to cast ballots. Additionally, voters who would normally vote at those locations can cast ballots at the clerk's office at 18 N. County St. in Waukegan if they don't want to wait.

Highland Park High School officials said the school was placed on lockdown after hearing reports of a student with a firearm on campus. No shots have been fired. No injuries have been reported.