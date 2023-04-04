Three candidates breaking away in Naperville City Council race, early tallies show

Madhu Uppal candidate for Naperville City Council in the April 2023 election

Ashley South, candidate for Naperville City Council in the April 2023 election

Top left to right, Meghna Bansal, Nag Jaiswal, Patrick Kelly, Allison Longenbaugh. Middle left to right, Josh McBroom, Rebecca Malotke-Meslin, Ashfaq Sayed, Ashley South. Bottom, left to right, Jodi Trendler, Madhu Uppal, Nathan "Nate" Wilson are candidates for Naperville City Council in the April 2023 election.

Early counts in Tuesday's election showed Naperville's lone incumbent Councilman Patrick Kelly and newcomers Allison Longenbaugh and Josh McBroom leading in the hotly contested city council battle.

Eleven candidates are vying for four seats.

As of 9:08 p.m., unofficial results showed Kelly with 11,864 votes, Longenbaugh with 11,532 and McBroom with 10,488.

Other tallies were Meghna Bansal with 8,361, Nate Wilson with 8,310, Nag Jaiswal with 7,763, Ashfaq Syed with 7,411, Rebecca Malotke-Meslin with 7,228, Jodi Trendler with 6,135, Ashley South with 5,628, and Madhu Uppal with 3,398.

Elected in 2019, Kelly was a key vote on several recent city council issues, including the approval of a ban on the sale of certain high-powered rifles.

Longenbaugh, vice president and operations analyst at J.P. Morgan, was the only other candidate who previously had run for city council. In 2021, the Naperville Public Library board member came within 60 votes of being elected.

A Naperville Park District board member since 2019, Josh McBroom, 44, is a financial adviser with Edward Jones. McBroom, who resigned as an officer in the conservative group Awake Illinois before launching his campaign, opposed the city council's vote banning the sale of certain high-powered rifles.

Ashfaq Syed, 49, is also a library board member who is in the banking industry at Hanmi Bank. A board member of 360 Youth Services, Syed prioritized mental health issues in his campaign.

Nag Jaiswal, a 53-year-old adviser and technical architect at Salesforce, is a member of the city's human rights and fair housing commission. His campaign focused on ensuring homeowners are not adversely affected by policy decisions.

Rebecca Malotke-Meslin, 42, is the owner of Pleasantly Aggressive Coaching and Counseling. She's emphasized infrastructure investment as Naperville faces a growing need to replace roads, bridges, water mains and technology.

Nate Wilson, 38, is a member of the city's human rights and fair housing commission who works as a software engineer for a financial services company. He volunteers for the Naperville Salute and the Naperville Jaycees.

Meghna Bansal, 47, is a finance executive with Q1 Technologies and a Wheatland Township trustee. In addition to focusing on the city's finances, she prioritized public safety and mental health issues during her campaign.

South, 41, is a CEO at Bluehouse Publishing, which launched the Main & Luxe Magazine in Naperville in 2021.

Trendler, 55, is executive director at the nonprofit Resiliency Institute and an adjunct faculty member at the College of DuPage.

Uppal is a retired teacher from Naperville Unit District 203.