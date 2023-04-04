Severe thunderstorms possible today with potential for damaging hail

National Weather Service forecasts are warning of potential strong thunderstorms moving into the area and bringing the potential for damaging hail today. Associated Press File Photo/April 2016

Severe thunderstorms and the potential for damaging hail are threatening parts of the northern suburbs today, including McHenry County and northwestern Lake County, according to National Weather Service forecasts.

Meteorologists issued the updated forecast at 8:20 a.m., warning the storms would be arriving in the next two to three hours.

Temperatures are expected to fluctuate throughout the region with colder air to the north and highs in the 70s and 80s possible in the southern suburbs.

They'll remain warm Wednesday and then drop into the 50s for highs on Thursday and Friday.

A warmer weekend is expected.