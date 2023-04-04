Kelly, Longenbaugh, and McBroom show victories in Naperville City Council

Naperville's lone incumbent Councilman Patrick Kelly and newcomers Allison Longenbaugh and Josh McBroom emerged as clear victors in the hotly contested city council battle Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Nate Wilson was holding on to a slim lead over Meghna Bansal.

Eleven candidates were vying for four seats.

With a majority of ballots counted, unofficial results showed Kelly with 13,772 votes, Longenbaugh with 13,259 and McBroom with 12,512. Wilson was in a close contest with Bansal with 9,927 votes to 9,869 votes, respectively.

Other tallies were Nag Jaiswal with 9,055, Ashfaq Syed with 8,463, Rebecca Malotke-Meslin with 8,325, Jodi Trendler with 6,942, Ashley South with 6,921, and Madhu Uppal with 3,980.

Elected in 2019, Kelly was a key vote on several recent city council issues, including the approval of a ban on the sale of certain high-powered rifles.

Longenbaugh, vice president and operations analyst at J.P. Morgan, was the only other candidate who previously had run for city council.

A Naperville Park District board member since 2019, McBroom, 44, is a financial adviser with Edward Jones.

Wilson works as a software engineer for a financial services company.