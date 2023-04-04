Grayslake firefighters respond to two blazes at townhouse construction site

Grayslake firefighters responded to two fires Monday at townhouses under construction on 1500 block of Albany Street.

No injuries were reported in either fire.

The first blaze was reported just after 2 p.m. when a worker installing flooring heard water flowing in an attached garage and discovered a broken water line with "electrical arcing," Grayslake Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Joris Lillge said.

The fire was under control in less than an hour, but investigators are still trying to determine what caused the plumbing line to become electrified.

No damage estimate was available.

Firefighters then responded to a second fire across the street from the first blaze at 11:40 p.m.

Heavy smoke and fire were visible from the second floor of an end unit upon arrival.

It took nearly 30 minutes to bring the fire under control, but firefighters remained on scene for more than three hours performing salvage operations and checking for hot spots.

Fire officials estimate the second blaze caused $200,000 in damage to the townhouse that was nearly complete.

The cause of the second fire is also under investigation.