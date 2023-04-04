District 23 voters reject increasing limiting tax rate
Updated 4/4/2023 8:44 PM
Voters in Prospect Heights Elementary District 23 rejected a proposed increase in the limiting tax rate Tuesday.
With all 12 Cook County precincts reporting, voters cast 1,212 no votes and 1,050 votes in favor, unofficial results show.
Approval would have allowed the district to issue about $20 million in debt certificates to pay for building and security improvements at its four schools, as well as add $1.2 million in annual operating funds.
