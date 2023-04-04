District 23 voters reject increasing limiting tax rate

Rendering of proposed solution for Eisenhower Elementary School. It includes eight additional classrooms, a multipurpose room, a dedicated space for speech and language, reading and math support, as well as psychologists, social workers and reclaimed library space. Courtesy of Prospect Heights Elementary District 23

Voters in Prospect Heights Elementary District 23 rejected a proposed increase in the limiting tax rate Tuesday.

With all 12 Cook County precincts reporting, voters cast 1,212 no votes and 1,050 votes in favor, unofficial results show.

Approval would have allowed the district to issue about $20 million in debt certificates to pay for building and security improvements at its four schools, as well as add $1.2 million in annual operating funds.