Chicago firefighter dies after fire in Pullman neighborhood

A Chicago firefighter died after fighting a fire in the West Pullman neighborhood Tuesday morning, ABC 7 Chicago is reporting.

Jermaine Pelt was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in critical condition and died at the hospital.

Pelt was working a hose line when conditions worsened and all firefighters were ordered out, Chicago Fire Commissioner Annette Nance Holt said.

"Jermaine is our family and when we lose one of our members," Nance Holt said. "It takes a toll on us and people just don't know what firefighters and paramedics go through daily when they respond to these calls not knowing if they will come home the next day."

The 49-year-old joined the department in 2005. He has two children.

Two other firefighters were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The fire broke out in a home near 120th and Wallace streets around 3:30 a.m., the fire department said.

The fire spread to two adjacent homes and appeared to have partially collapsed the roof of the home where it started.