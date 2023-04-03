With pothole repairs up in 2022, AAA warns drivers to be careful

Large potholes on Mount Prospect Road in Mount Prospect, just south of Northwest Highway. Daily Herald file photo

With pothole damage on the rise in 2022, AAA is warning drivers to keep an eye out for cracked pavement this spring.

The motorist association reports a nationwide 57% spike in cars and trucks needing repairs after encountering potholes last year compared to 2021.

"Potholes are an unfortunate side effect of the snow and can wreak havoc on your vehicle," AAA spokeswoman Molly Hart said Monday in a statement.

"Driving over one of these can cost you hundreds of dollars in repairs. So be sure to keep a look out for these hazardous holes in the roads, and be safe when driving around them."

AAA researchers estimated 44 million drivers paid for pothole damage in 2022 in contrast with 28 million in 2021. The average bill was $406.

What causes a pothole? To begin, you need cracked pavement, often a result of heavy truck traffic. When precipitation seeps inside the crack and becomes trapped, freezing temperatures will turn the moisture into ice. The ice heaves the pavement up and the cracks grow. Passing vehicles continue to weaken the pavement, and when thawing occurs, more water is collected. With continued freezing and thawing, the road surface eventually collapses.

Also, "roads that are newly resurfaced tend to be less susceptible" to potholes, Illinois Department of Transportation spokeswoman Maria Castaneda said. With "roads that are older and more worn (water) can get in there more easily."

Tire repairs are the most common fallout from hitting a pothole, followed by alignment, wheel, and suspension problems, researchers found. While some potholes may have your number -- there's ways to minimize damage, AAA noted. Those include:

• Test air pressure once a month when tires are cool using the recommended levels typically listed on a sticker on the driver's side door.

as well as suspension and alignment regularly.

• If your vehicle isn't handling well or pulls to the left or right, have the suspension and alignment checked.

• Keep space between your vehicle and others so the pavement ahead is clearly visible.

• Try to avoid driving through standing water that can conceal potholes.

• If you know you're going to hit a pothole, slow down carefully without jamming on the brakes. The faster a vehicle is going, the higher the risk of issues like flat tires and suspension problems.