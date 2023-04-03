St. Charles man charged with felonies after exposing himself to girls near school, police say

A 36-year-old St. Charles man was charged Monday with multiple felonies after the parent of a Batavia elementary school student told police the man exposed himself to two preteen girls near the school playground Sunday afternoon.

Matthew S. Mroz, of the 5N400 block of Paddock Lane in St. Charles, is charged with sexual exploitation of a child and public indecency within 500 feet of a school when children are present, according to a release by the Batavia Police Department Monday night.

After police received the report, they went to the playground at H.C. Storm Elementary School but could not find anyone matching the description provided by the girls, according to officials. But police were able to obtain video surveillance of what happened, officials said.

On Monday, Mroz was taken into custody after a police officer spotted him and decided he matched the girls' description, officials said. Mroz was taken in for questioning and subsequently charged.

Batavia police requested anyone with information about Mroz and the alleged crime contact investigators at (630) 454-2500.