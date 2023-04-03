Lake Zurich nonmotorized boating permits available now

Lake Zurich is now offering daily and seasonal launch permits for nonmotorized personal watercraft for the 2023 boating season that runs until Oct. 1.

Launch permits are for Lake Zurich residents only. The fee is $50 for the full season or $5 for a one-day permit.

Permits can be obtained at the Paulus Park Barn now and at the Beach Gatehouse whenever the beach is open.

Daily permits are a wrist band. Seasonal permits are a sticker that is affixed to the personal watercraft.

Allowed watercraft include kayaks, canoes, paddle boats, row boats, longboards, wind surfers and sailboats. Inflatable watercrafts are not permitted.

For more information visit, https://lakezurich.org/DocumentCenter/View/8576.