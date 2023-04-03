Aurora man convicted of rape sentenced to 30 years in prison

An Aurora man convicted of multiple sexual assault charges has been sentenced to 30 years in prison by a Kane County judge, officials announced Monday.

Francisco L. Manriquez, 53, of the 700 block of West Sullivan Road, was convicted by a jury in February of raping a woman, then pushing a pregnant teen who walked in and witnessed the assault.

Manriquez must serve 85% of his prison sentence; he will receive credit for the 1,152 days he served in the Kane County jail awaiting trial, according to a news release by the Kane County state's attorney's office.

Prosecutors alleged that on Feb. 5, 2020, Manriquez sexually assaulted the first victim, who was unable to consent to the act. Then when a 17-year-old girl, who was 7 months pregnant, walked in, he pushed her and prevented her from calling for help.

Manriquez was arrested soon after and charged with multiple felonies.

A jury in Februrary found him guilty of two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, four counts of criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated battery.

After he's served his prison sentence, Manriquez will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, the release states.