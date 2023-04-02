 

Three garbage trucks destroyed, a fourth damaged in fire at Groot in Elk Grove

Three garbage trucks were destroyed and another was heavily damaged during a fire Sunday morning at a Groot Industries facility in Elk Grove Village, officials said.

Elk Grove Fire Department firefighters responded at 8:19 a.m. to three 911 calls reporting trucks on fire at the facility, 2500 Landmeier Road. One of the calls came from an off-duty firefighter.

 

Officials said the first firefighters to arrive stopped the rapid spread of the blaze. Extensive work to fully extinguish the fire followed.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

Elk Grove Village police and firefighters were assisted by the Bensenville Fire Protection District and the Chicago Fire Department. Approximately 30 firefighters and six police officers were on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Groot, the Elk Grove Village fire marshal and that state fire marshal's office.

