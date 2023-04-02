Three garbage trucks destroyed, a fourth damaged, in fire at Groot facility in Elk Grove

Three waste hauling trucks were destroyed and another heavily damaged during a fire Sunday morning at a Groot Industries facility in Elk Grove Village, fire officials said.

Elk Grove Fire Department firefighters responded at 8:19 a.m. to three 911 calls reporting trucks on fire at the facility, 2500 Landmeier Road. One of the calls came from an off-duty firefighter reporting three waste hauling trucks on fire, with flames spreading to a fourth vehicle, officials said.

Fire officials said the first firefighters to arrive stopped the rapid spread of the blaze. Extensive work to fully extinguish the fire followed.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

Elk Grove Village police and firefighters were assisted by the Bensenville Fire Protection District and the Chicago Fire Department. Approximately 30 firefighters and six police officers were on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Elk Grove Village fire marshal, the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal and Groot employees.