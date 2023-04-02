No injuries in Palatine townhouse garage fire
Updated 4/2/2023 5:59 PM
No one was injured Sunday morning in a townhouse garage fire in Palatine.
The Palatine Fire Department arrived about 9:25 a.m. to the 200 block of East Forest Knoll Drive. Crews removed the garage door to gain access to the fire, officials said in a news release.
The fire was contained to the attached garage and was declared under control at 9:46 a.m.
The cause of the fire was smoldering paper products, the news release said. A damage estimate was not available Sunday evening.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.