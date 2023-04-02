No injuries in Palatine townhouse garage fire

No one was injured Sunday morning in a townhouse garage fire in Palatine.

The Palatine Fire Department arrived about 9:25 a.m. to the 200 block of East Forest Knoll Drive. Crews removed the garage door to gain access to the fire, officials said in a news release.

The fire was contained to the attached garage and was declared under control at 9:46 a.m.

The cause of the fire was smoldering paper products, the news release said. A damage estimate was not available Sunday evening.