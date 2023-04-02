Naperville Salute returning July 4 weekend

The Naperville Salute is returning July 4 weekend to Rotary Hill.

The event, organized by a committee dedicated to helping veterans, will be held from June 30 through July 3 at the site alongside the Naperville Riverwalk. All proceeds will be used to assist local veterans through the nonprofit group Naperville Responds for Veterans.

The Naperville Salute features food and drinks in addition to live entertainment and a Family Fun Zone. A Ruck March will take place on July 2.

For more information, visit napervillesalute.org.