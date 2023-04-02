Lego train expo's dazzling displays a hit with kids in East Dundee
Updated 4/2/2023 6:29 PM
It was the best of both worlds Sunday for many youngsters -- and the young at heart -- as the Northern Illinois Lego Train Club visited the Fox River Valley Public Library in East Dundee.
The club exhibited a dazzling collection of model train displays featuring buildings, castles, spaceships, farms, pop culture characters and more, all made from the popular building blocks.
Among the awe-struck visitors was 6-year-old Andrew Kramer of West Dundee.
"This is his favorite thing," said Andrew's mom, Megan Kramer. "He was counting down the minutes until it (the show) opened."
