Lego train expo's dazzling displays a hit with kids in East Dundee

John Wenzelman of Algonquin helps his grandson Liam, 3, get a great view of a model train display Sunday during the Northern Illinois Lego Train Club's expo at the Fox River Valley Public Library in East Dundee. "He loves trains and he loves Legos," Wenzelman said of Liam. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Second from right, Andrew Kramer, 6, of West Dundee views one of the model train displays exhibited Sunday during the Northern Illinois Lego Train Club's expo at the Fox River Valley Public Library in East Dundee. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

The Northern Illinois Lego Train Club's expo Sunday at the Fox River Valley Public Library in East Dundee featured dazzling model train displays with buildings, castles, spaceships and more, all created from the popular building blocks. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Lego fans of all ages visited the Fox River Valley Public Library in East Dundee on Sunday to check out the displays created by the Northern Illinois Lego Train Club. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Andrew Kramer, 6, of West Dundee, peers through the Plexiglas to see a train rumbling down the tracks Sunday during the Northern Illinois Lego Train Club's expo at the Fox River Valley Public Library in East Dundee. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

It was the best of both worlds Sunday for many youngsters -- and the young at heart -- as the Northern Illinois Lego Train Club visited the Fox River Valley Public Library in East Dundee.

The club exhibited a dazzling collection of model train displays featuring buildings, castles, spaceships, farms, pop culture characters and more, all made from the popular building blocks.

Among the awe-struck visitors was 6-year-old Andrew Kramer of West Dundee.

"This is his favorite thing," said Andrew's mom, Megan Kramer. "He was counting down the minutes until it (the show) opened."