Burglary suspect arrested after deputies find stolen grill in pickup truck

Lake County sheriff's deputies responding to a reported break-in Saturday night at a Beach Park home arrested a suspect after finding a grill taken during the burglary in his pickup truck, authorities said Sunday.

Thomas Anderson, 63, of the 36900 block of North Green Bay Road, faces charges of burglary, criminal damage to property and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, sheriff's police said.

According to the sheriff's office, a resident of a home in the 37100 block of North Green Bay Road called 911 at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday to report someone had broken into his shed and stolen a grill.

While responding, authorities said, a deputy saw a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck in the area with a grill in its bed. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and arrested Anderson, officials said.

Anderson was taken to the Lake County jail, where he awaits a court appearance.